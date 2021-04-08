Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HXGBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. 19,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,965. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.