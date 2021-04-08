Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

HEN3 stock opened at €97.00 ($114.12) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.19. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

