Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Heartland Express worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after buying an additional 94,585 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

