Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Masco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $62.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

