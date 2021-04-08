Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $8.82 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.