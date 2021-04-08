Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in American States Water by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

