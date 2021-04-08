Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 240,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

