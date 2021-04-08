Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 41,694 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,999,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 231,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,250 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,823,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

