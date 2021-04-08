Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.04 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4,279.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,292 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,041,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

