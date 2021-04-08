Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.84 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,513 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $333.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

