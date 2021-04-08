Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 32,000 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 290.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nevro were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nevro by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Nevro by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVRO opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.29. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.