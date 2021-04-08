Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,102,334 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,102,334 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Kinross Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

