Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $4,694,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,264,609 shares of company stock worth $65,272,781. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADPT opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

