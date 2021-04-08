Head-To-Head Review: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) versus 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

10x Genomics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 10x Genomics and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $181.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Given 10x Genomics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Astrotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 81.97 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -231.68 Astrotech $490,000.00 101.83 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -51.27% -19.98% -14.38% Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Astrotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

