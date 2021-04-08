Head-To-Head Comparison: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.94

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 88.98%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

