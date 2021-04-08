HC Wainwright Lowers BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYSI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BYSI stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.