Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $377.29 million, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Haynes International by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Haynes International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

