Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Handshake has a market cap of $233.07 million and $2.15 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,696.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.82 or 0.03559728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.68 or 0.00387679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $630.24 or 0.01092336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00470099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00422623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00033512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00313563 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 367,415,616 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

