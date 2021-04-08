Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 6,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

