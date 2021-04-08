Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 6,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

