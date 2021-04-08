Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,286 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 299,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $215.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.09. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.73 and a 52 week high of $221.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

