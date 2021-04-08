Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 1,049,293 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,225,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Univar Solutions by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 663,391 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

