Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

MPLX opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.