Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

