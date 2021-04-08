Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in CNOOC by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC Limited has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

