Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,588,000 after acquiring an additional 919,209 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,454,000. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after buying an additional 308,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

