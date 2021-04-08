Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 6,000 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00.

Shares of GRUB opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grubhub by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

