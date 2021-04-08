Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 6,000 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00.
Shares of GRUB opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $85.53.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grubhub by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.
Grubhub Company Profile
Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.