Growth DeFi (GRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.64 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $34.39 or 0.00059170 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $12.64 million and $233,947.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00055372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00643759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00083774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 860,938 coins and its circulating supply is 367,657 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

