Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 334,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $504.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock worth $723,040. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

