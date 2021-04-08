Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG) Insider Acquires A$17,500.00 in Stock

Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG) insider Anthony (Tony) Ho purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($12,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.08.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

