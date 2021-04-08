Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh Sells 9,911 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE GDOT opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

