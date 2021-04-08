Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh Sells 9,911 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE GDOT opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
