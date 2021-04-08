Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) received a C$23.00 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

CVE:GBR opened at C$15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$894.39 million and a P/E ratio of -302.31. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.67.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.