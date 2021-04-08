Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Buys £301.40 in Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon purchased 110 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Helen Gordon acquired 112 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £301.28 ($393.62).

LON GRI opened at GBX 279.60 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 11.30. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 309 ($4.04).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

