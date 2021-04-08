Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FOOD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.22.

Goodfood Market stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.62. 890,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,196. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$3.25 and a 52-week high of C$14.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.02.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

