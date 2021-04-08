Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Trading Down 1%

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.19 and last traded at $58.28. 35,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 47,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

