Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 19,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,288,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

