Global Social Chain Trading Up 18.3% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $144,720.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.33 or 0.00637078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00083826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

