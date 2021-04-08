GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.54 ($19.46) and last traded at €16.40 ($19.29). 78,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.82 ($18.61).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.81 million and a PE ratio of 43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.