Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Getlink stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Getlink has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

