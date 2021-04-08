Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

GNFT opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

