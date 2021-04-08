Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Major Shareholder Purchases $593,248.22 in Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 57,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $593,248.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 63,927 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $685,297.44.

GNPK opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

