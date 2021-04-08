Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $14.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.30 or 0.00629790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

