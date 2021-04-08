Gems One Day Volume Reaches $6,224.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $794,643.90 and approximately $6,224.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00056491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00636868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083865 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030496 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

