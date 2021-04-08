Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $130.17 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $130.17 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 131,834,018 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

