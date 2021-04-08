Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.81. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 761 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $3,353,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.