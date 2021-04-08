Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $2.00

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

