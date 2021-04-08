FY2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Decreased by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

KMX opened at $126.10 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 254,196 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

