FY2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Decreased by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
KMX opened at $126.10 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 254,196 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.