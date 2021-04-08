FY2021 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a research note issued on Sunday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNS. National Bankshares raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

TSE UNS opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The stock has a market cap of C$540.01 million and a PE ratio of -17.12. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$13.36.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

