FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Cut by Analyst

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spark Networks in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 293,851 shares of company stock worth $1,812,677 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

