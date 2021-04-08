FY2021 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98. Paychex has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

