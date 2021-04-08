FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Lowered by Analyst

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lion in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lion’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of LIOPF stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Lion has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

